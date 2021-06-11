Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Inclined 17.45% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the recent session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.22% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $12.60, that puts it down -16.67 from that peak though still a striking 59.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.33. The company’s market capitalization is $2.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.96 million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CDE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) registered a -2.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.22% in intraday trading to $10.80 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.00%, and it has moved by 17.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.74%. The short interest in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 5.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 1.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, CDE is trading at a discount of -29.63% off the target high and 7.41% off the low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares have gone up 29.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.17% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,100.00% this quarter and then drop -31.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $215.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $229.83 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 106.70% in 2021.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.50%, with the float percentage being 71.50%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.5 million shares (or 9.14% of all shares), a total value of $212.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $205.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 11.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.22 million, or about 3.98% of the stock, which is worth about $82.6 million.