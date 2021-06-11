China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Rose 59.12% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares were 1.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the CPHI share is $1.63, that puts it down -126.39 from that peak though still a striking 55.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $30.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 million shares over the past three months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CPHI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $0.72 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.41%, and it has moved by 23.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.54%. The short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, CPHI is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.43 million by the end of Mar 2012. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.60%. While earnings are projected to return 86.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

China Pharma Holdings Inc. insiders own 54.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.82%, with the float percentage being 6.17%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 1.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40000.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $35492.0.