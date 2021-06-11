ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Investing Potential Is $28.47

During the recent session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares were 0.86 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.35% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the CHPT share is $49.48, that puts it down -73.8 from that peak though still a striking 65.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.82. The company’s market capitalization is $8.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.51 million shares over the past three months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CHPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) registered a 1.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.35% in intraday trading to $28.47 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.93%, and it has moved by 26.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 185.18%. The short interest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 14.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.50, which implies an increase of 22.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, CHPT is trading at a discount of -61.57% off the target high and 1.65% off the low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.09 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.97 million by the end of Oct 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 95.80% in 2021.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. insiders own 4.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.87%, with the float percentage being 61.59%.