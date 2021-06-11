Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) Given A -227.08% drop From High?

During the last session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s traded shares were 11.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.81% or -$1.67. The 52-week high for the WPG share is $16.55, that puts it down -227.08 from that peak though still a striking 66.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $108.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.92 million shares over the past three months.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. WPG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.16.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) registered a -24.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.81% in intraday trading to $5.06 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.62%, and it has moved by 158.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.66%. The short interest in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is 7.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies a decrease of -68.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, WPG is trading at a premium of 40.71% off the target high and 40.71% off the low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Washington Prime Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) shares have gone down -50.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.32% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.20% this quarter and then jump 19.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.77 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $129.89 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $98.76 million and $123.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.40% and then jump by 5.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.40%. While earnings are projected to return 26.90% in 2021.

WPG Dividends

Washington Prime Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Washington Prime Group Inc. insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.94%, with the float percentage being 30.37%. Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.39 million shares (or 5.69% of all shares), a total value of $3.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $4.14 million.