Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Is Up 57.26% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 46.86% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s traded shares were 3.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the ELY share is $37.75, that puts it down -10.35 from that peak though still a striking 57.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.62. The company’s market capitalization is $6.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ELY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) trade information

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.99% in intraday trading to $34.21 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.05%, and it has moved by 4.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 112.67%. The short interest in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is 12.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.70, which implies an increase of 9.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, ELY is trading at a discount of -31.54% off the target high and 9.38% off the low.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Callaway Golf Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Callaway Golf Company (ELY) shares have gone up 50.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -86.57% against 34.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.30% this quarter and then drop -96.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 77.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $744.06 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $760.05 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.90%. While earnings are projected to return -263.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.90% per annum.

ELY Dividends

Callaway Golf Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.24%.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s Major holders

Callaway Golf Company insiders own 21.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.67%, with the float percentage being 92.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 403 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.94 million shares (or 8.09% of all shares), a total value of $399.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.99 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $213.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Callaway Golf Company (ELY) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $167.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.69 million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $71.83 million.