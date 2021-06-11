BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Is Increase 19.91%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s traded shares were 1.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.01% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the BRFS share is $5.91, that puts it down -5.72 from that peak though still a striking 49.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $4.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.33 million shares over the past three months.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) registered a 2.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.01% in intraday trading to $5.59. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.03%, and it has moved by 33.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.91%. The short interest in BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is 5.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that BRF S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares have gone up 21.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.09% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.08 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.06 billion by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.01 billion and $1.31 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.60% and then jump by 56.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.20%. While earnings are projected to return 14.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.90% per annum.

BRF S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BRF S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.01%, with the float percentage being 10.01%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25.76 million shares (or 3.17% of all shares), a total value of $115.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.32 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 1.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 10.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.85 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $26.71 million.