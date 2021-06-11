Boom Or Bust? Where Will The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.58% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the WEN share is $29.46, that puts it down -22.6 from that peak though still a striking 21.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.86. The company’s market capitalization is $5.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.77 million shares over the past three months.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) registered a -1.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.58% in intraday trading to $24.03 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.17%, and it has moved by 7.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.80%. The short interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is 6.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.15, which implies an increase of 8.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, WEN is trading at a discount of -24.84% off the target high and 4.29% off the low.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Wendy’s Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Wendy’s Company (WEN) shares have gone up 11.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.82% against 25.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $461.26 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $468.18 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.90%. While earnings are projected to return -11.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.54% per annum.

WEN Dividends

The Wendy’s Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Wendy’s Company is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.85%.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

The Wendy’s Company insiders own 15.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.08%, with the float percentage being 87.40%. Trian Fund Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 442 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.63 million shares (or 12.03% of all shares), a total value of $539.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $390.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.82 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $97.74 million.