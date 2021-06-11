Boom Or Bust? Where Will Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: BTX) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.40% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the BTX share is $80.67, that puts it down -446.92 from that peak though still a striking 87.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.90. The company’s market capitalization is $710.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.46 million shares over the past three months.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) trade information

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) registered a -1.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.40% in intraday trading to $14.75 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.71%, and it has moved by -51.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 637.50%. The short interest in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies a decrease of -34.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, BTX is trading at a premium of 25.42% off the target high and 25.42% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.40%. While earnings are projected to return -110.90% in 2021.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX)’s Major holders

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. insiders own 55.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.37%, with the float percentage being 0.84%. Eagle Asset Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46826.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22849.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $84998.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 16963.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63102.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15000.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $55800.0.