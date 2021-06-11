Boom Or Bust: Where Does Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s traded shares were 2.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.77% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the RMED share is $16.86, that puts it down -155.07 from that peak though still a striking 56.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $29.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.09 million shares over the past three months.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. RMED has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) registered a -6.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.77% in intraday trading to $6.61 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 51.95%, and it has moved by 99.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.16%. The short interest in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 73.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, RMED is trading at a discount of -278.21% off the target high and -278.21% off the low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $990k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.22 million by the end of Jun 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 80.40% in 2021.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Ra Medical Systems Inc. insiders own 12.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.09%, with the float percentage being 14.99%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38195.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.