BMY’s 4.00% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.80% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the BMY share is $67.96, that puts it down -1.66 from that peak though still a striking 19.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.07. The company’s market capitalization is $150.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.92 million shares over the past three months.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BMY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) trade information

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) registered a -0.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.80% in intraday trading to $66.85 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.00%, and it has moved by 4.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.02%. The short interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is 16.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.66, which implies an increase of 11.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, BMY is trading at a discount of -34.63% off the target high and 7.26% off the low.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares have gone up 10.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.68% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.20% this quarter and then jump 20.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.35 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.55 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.13 billion and $10.33 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.10% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.40%. While earnings are projected to return -298.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.80% per annum.

BMY Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 1.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s Major holders

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.94%, with the float percentage being 74.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,026 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 196.67 million shares (or 8.81% of all shares), a total value of $12.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 176.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 63.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.99 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45.88 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $2.9 billion.