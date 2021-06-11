Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA): With The Stock Up 28.73 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.22% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the BMRA share is $12.75, that puts it down -175.38 from that peak though still a striking 28.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $56.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 269.23K shares over the past three months.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BMRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) registered a 17.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.22% in intraday trading to $4.63 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.55%, and it has moved by 35.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.76%. The short interest in Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.83, which implies an increase of 57.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, BMRA is trading at a discount of -180.78% off the target high and -105.18% off the low.

Statistics show that Biomerica Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) shares have gone down -31.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -117.39% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -150.00% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.63 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 million by the end of Aug 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.73 million and $1.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.50% and then jump by 58.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.30%. While earnings are projected to return 11.40% in 2021.

Biomerica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biomerica Inc. insiders own 17.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.54%, with the float percentage being 36.86%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 7.91% of all shares), a total value of $5.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.83 million shares, is of Granahan Investment Management Inc.’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 3.68% of the stock, which is worth about $2.47 million.