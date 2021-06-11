Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Investing Potential Is $28.69

During the last session, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.19% or -$2.56. The 52-week high for the BGFV share is $37.75, that puts it down -31.58 from that peak though still a striking 94.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $721.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BGFV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.08.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) registered a -8.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.19% in intraday trading to $28.69 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.91%, and it has moved by -3.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1284.55%. The short interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is 4.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies a decrease of -10.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, BGFV is trading at a premium of 9.38% off the target high and 9.38% off the low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3,500.00% this quarter and then drop -34.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $291.65 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $295.58 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $227.94 million and $304.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.00% and then drop by -3.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.90%. While earnings are projected to return 546.70% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.54% per annum.

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.75%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation insiders own 7.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.37%, with the float percentage being 48.95%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.14 million shares (or 5.10% of all shares), a total value of $17.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.86 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 3.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $4.79 million.