Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Shares Have Been Up About 4.23% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s traded shares were 2.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.78% or -$2.02. The 52-week high for the FUV share is $36.80, that puts it down -166.86 from that peak though still a striking 79.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $542.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. FUV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) registered a -12.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.78% in intraday trading to $13.79 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.39%, and it has moved by 61.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 297.41%. The short interest in Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is 9.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies a decrease of -6.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, FUV is trading at a discount of -37.78% off the target high and 41.99% off the low.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcimoto Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) shares have gone down -0.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.59% against 42.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.70% this quarter and then drop -13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 443.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.09 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.66 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $269k and $684k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 677.00% and then jump by 435.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.30%. While earnings are projected to return 25.10% in 2021.

FUV Dividends

Arcimoto Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Arcimoto Inc. insiders own 23.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.41%, with the float percentage being 30.57%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.4 million shares (or 6.70% of all shares), a total value of $31.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $8.53 million.