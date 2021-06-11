AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares were 221.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.23% or -$6.53. The 52-week high for the AMC share is $72.62, that puts it down -69.63 from that peak though still a striking 95.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $22.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 416.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 142.00 million shares over the past three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.60. AMC has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.93.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) registered a -13.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.23% in intraday trading to $42.81 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.61%, and it has moved by 325.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 580.60%. The short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is 102.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies a decrease of -715.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, AMC is trading at a premium of 62.63% off the target high and 97.66% off the low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) shares have gone up 975.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.00% against 34.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.70% this quarter and then jump 93.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 94.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $375.28 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $790.38 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.01%. While earnings are projected to return 91.60% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.33%, with the float percentage being 23.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.44 million shares (or 7.46% of all shares), a total value of $382.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $279.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $127.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.77 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $109.99 million.