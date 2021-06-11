After A 22.12% Jump In The Last Week, Does Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s traded shares were 0.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.18% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the CMCM share is $5.00, that puts it down -101.61 from that peak though still a striking 33.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.64. The company’s market capitalization is $378.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 614.39K shares over the past three months.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. CMCM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) registered a -10.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.18% in intraday trading to $2.48 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.12%, and it has moved by 30.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.85%. The short interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is 1.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.09, which implies an increase of 81.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.91 and $16.27 respectively. As a result, CMCM is trading at a discount of -556.05% off the target high and -299.6% off the low.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -46.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $199.44 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $201.96 million by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $75.75 million and $58.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 163.30% and then jump by 242.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.20%. While earnings are projected to return 213.70% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.39% per annum.

CMCM Dividends

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

Cheetah Mobile Inc. insiders own 11.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.24%, with the float percentage being 14.95%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.13 million shares (or 2.53% of all shares), a total value of $2.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.87 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 1.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.