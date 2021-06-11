Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 2.02 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $68.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.57% or $4.82. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $146.90, that puts it down -114.45 from that peak though still a striking 32.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.50. The company’s market capitalization is $17.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AFRM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) registered a 7.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.57% in intraday trading to $68.50 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.70%, and it has moved by 14.84% in 30 days. The short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 10.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.00, which implies an increase of 9.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.00 and $93.00 respectively. As a result, AFRM is trading at a discount of -35.77% off the target high and 18.25% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $226.43 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $233.5 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 6.50% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.71% per annum.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.94%, with the float percentage being 74.16%. Spark Growth Management Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.35 million shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $590.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.18 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 5.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $578.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 1.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $137.98 million.