A Stock You Ought To Watch Is REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG)

During the recent session, REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s traded shares were 2.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.69% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the REVG share is $22.23, that puts it down -37.99 from that peak though still a striking 68.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.10. The company’s market capitalization is $997.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 372.97K shares over the past three months.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. REVG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) trade information

REV Group Inc. (REVG) registered a 0.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.69% in intraday trading to $16.11 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.02%, and it has moved by -10.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 134.95%. The short interest in REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is 0.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.94, which implies an increase of 10.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.20 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, REVG is trading at a discount of -55.18% off the target high and 42.89% off the low.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that REV Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. REV Group Inc. (REVG) shares have gone up 57.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 553.33% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 220.00% this quarter and then jump 84.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $658.92 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $676.58 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.50%. While earnings are projected to return -175.30% in 2021.

REVG Dividends

REV Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for REV Group Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

REV Group Inc. insiders own 3.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.68%, with the float percentage being 100.31%. AIP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.77 million shares (or 52.17% of all shares), a total value of $647.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.29 million shares, is of Pzena Investment Management Llc’s that is approximately 6.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $82.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of REV Group Inc. (REVG) shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $13.77 million.