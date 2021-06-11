A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB)

During the last session, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.68% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the CMMB share is $168.80, that puts it down -744.0 from that peak though still a striking 38.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.32. The company’s market capitalization is $201.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 268.79K shares over the past three months.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CMMB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) registered a 3.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.68% in intraday trading to $20.00 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.23%, and it has moved by 11.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.34%. The short interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) is 70920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.50, which implies an increase of 54.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, CMMB is trading at a discount of -125.0% off the target high and -110.0% off the low.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) shares have gone down -22.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 99.37% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.00% this quarter and then drop -101.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 60.30% in 2021.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. insiders own 1.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.49%, with the float percentage being 27.84%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.58 million shares (or 24.10% of all shares), a total value of $74.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Maven Securities Limited’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.63 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6565.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value.