A Quick Glance At VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Stock: It Is up 83.8% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 46.39 Percent

During the last session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VTGN share is $3.18, that puts it down -11.97 from that peak though still a striking 83.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $397.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 million shares over the past three months.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. VTGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.43% in intraday trading to $2.84 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.33%, and it has moved by 19.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 407.14%. The short interest in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 6.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 60.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, VTGN is trading at a discount of -216.9% off the target high and -76.06% off the low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares have gone up 264.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.00% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $230k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300k by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.60%. While earnings are projected to return 44.20% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.60%, with the float percentage being 81.79%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.3 million shares (or 11.37% of all shares), a total value of $34.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.3 million shares, is of VR Adviser, LLC’s that is approximately 11.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.61 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $5.53 million.