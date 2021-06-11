A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN), As It Continued To Fall -58.96% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.38% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CUEN share is $10.44, that puts it down -279.64 from that peak though still a striking 21.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.17. The company’s market capitalization is $39.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 59940.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 170.88K shares over the past three months.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) registered a 3.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.38% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.84%, and it has moved by 7.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.42%. The short interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) is 10110.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.70%. While earnings are projected to return -101.20% in 2021.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Cuentas Inc. insiders own 64.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.92%, with the float percentage being 2.62%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25751.0 shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $88068.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13516.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $46224.0.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1100.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3762.0 market value.