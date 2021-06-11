A -70.07% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)

During the recent session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares were 2.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $117.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the TSM share is $142.20, that puts it down -20.92 from that peak though still a striking 53.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.52. The company’s market capitalization is $552.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.62 million shares over the past three months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TSM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.54% in intraday trading to $117.60 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.22%, and it has moved by 4.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 105.46%. The short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is 13.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $144.90, which implies an increase of 18.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, TSM is trading at a discount of -70.07% off the target high and 27.72% off the low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares have gone up 11.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20.06% against 20.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.05 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.24 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.38 billion and $12.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.60% and then jump by 17.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.10%. While earnings are projected to return 50.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.90% per annum.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is 1.75, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.98%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.77%, with the float percentage being 17.77%. Sanders Capital, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,871 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 39.04 million shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $4.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.28 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 29.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.52 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.51 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $2.37 billion.