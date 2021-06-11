A -115.98% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX)

During the last session, LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.50% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the LIVX share is $6.95, that puts it down -50.11 from that peak though still a striking 61.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $352.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LIVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) trade information

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) registered a -8.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.50% in intraday trading to $4.63 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.13%, and it has moved by 16.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.85%. The short interest in LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) is 6.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.83, which implies an increase of 40.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, LIVX is trading at a discount of -115.98% off the target high and -29.59% off the low.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LiveXLive Media Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) shares have gone up 83.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.64% against 10.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.24 million by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.88 million and $11.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 103.70% and then jump by 87.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.40%. While earnings are projected to return 4.80% in 2021.

LIVX Dividends

LiveXLive Media Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s Major holders

LiveXLive Media Inc. insiders own 23.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.01%, with the float percentage being 52.42%.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) shares are FMR, LLC and RHO Capital Partners Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that FMR, LLC owns about 6.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.72 million, or about 4.93% of the stock, which is worth about $16.16 million.