1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX: GOED) At $3.04 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s traded shares were 21.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.79% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the GOED share is $17.75, that puts it down -483.88 from that peak though still a striking 41.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $301.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.40 million shares over the past three months.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) registered a -9.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.79% in intraday trading to $3.04 this Thursday, 06/10/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.75%, and it has moved by -44.42% in 30 days. The short interest in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -252.80% in 2021.

GOED Dividends

1847 Goedeker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders

1847 Goedeker Inc. insiders own 4.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.62%, with the float percentage being 26.75%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19130.0 shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14541.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 10291.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89531.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1600.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $13920.0.