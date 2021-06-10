Year-To-Date, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Price Has Decrease -18.43%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s traded shares were 2.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.94% or $1.54. The 52-week high for the HNST share is $23.88, that puts it down -27.29 from that peak though still a striking 22.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.27 million shares over the past three months.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) registered a 8.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.94% in intraday trading to $18.76 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.55%, and it has moved by 12.54% in 30 days. The short interest in The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) is 2.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.19, which implies a decrease of -3.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, HNST is trading at a discount of -11.94% off the target high and 20.04% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 53.50% in 2021.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

The Honest Company Inc. insiders own 5.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.86%, with the float percentage being 49.37%.