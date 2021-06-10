Year-To-Date, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Price Has Decrease -29.42%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.42% or $1.17. The 52-week high for the LDI share is $38.68, that puts it down -156.67 from that peak though still a striking 20.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.05. The company’s market capitalization is $4.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 390.17K shares over the past three months.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) trade information

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) registered a 8.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.42% in intraday trading to $15.07 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.65%, and it has moved by 10.00% in 30 days. The short interest in loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) is 1.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.77, which implies an increase of 27.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, LDI is trading at a discount of -99.07% off the target high and 7.1% off the low.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $992.6 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $856.76 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 112.50%.

LDI Dividends

loanDepot Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for loanDepot Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s Major holders

loanDepot Inc. insiders own 5.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.30%, with the float percentage being 16.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 4.22% of all shares), a total value of $5.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of Rokos Capital Management, LLP’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of loanDepot Inc. (LDI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 92379.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73446.0, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.