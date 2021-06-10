WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) At $8.65 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s traded shares were 1.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.35% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the WKEY share is $22.40, that puts it down -158.96 from that peak though still a striking 42.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.98. The company’s market capitalization is $130.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.20 million shares over the past three months.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) registered a 3.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.35% in intraday trading to $8.65 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.81%, and it has moved by 17.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.58%. The short interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 21.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, WKEY is trading at a discount of -27.17% off the target high and -27.17% off the low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WISeKey International Holding AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) shares have gone up 53.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.36% against 8.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.30%. While earnings are projected to return -8.40% in 2021.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

WISeKey International Holding AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.62%, with the float percentage being 1.62%. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37151.0 shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24825.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.36 million.