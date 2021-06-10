Will BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s traded shares were 7.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.40% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the BCTX share is $9.00, that puts it down -54.11 from that peak though still a striking 51.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $39.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.56 million shares over the past three months.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) registered a 13.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.40% in intraday trading to $5.84 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.50%, and it has moved by 83.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.93%. The short interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. insiders own 18.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.67%, with the float percentage being 31.66%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 2.13% of all shares), a total value of $0.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Redmond Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.