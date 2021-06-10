Why ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.16% or $1.28. The 52-week high for the PRPH share is $15.28, that puts it down -132.93 from that peak though still a striking 82.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $79.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 86610.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 278.00K shares over the past three months.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PRPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) trade information

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) registered a 24.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.16% in intraday trading to $6.56 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.76%, and it has moved by -2.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 284.79%. The short interest in ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.50, which implies an increase of 70.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PRPH is trading at a discount of -281.1% off the target high and -204.88% off the low.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProPhase Labs Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) shares have gone down -39.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 520.00% against 16.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 412.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.65 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.73 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.50%. While earnings are projected to return 25.30% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PRPH Dividends

ProPhase Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s Major holders

ProPhase Labs Inc. insiders own 17.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.56%, with the float percentage being 11.65%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 1.92% of all shares), a total value of $2.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56540.0, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.42 million.