Why Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares were 2.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.90% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the GENI share is $25.18, that puts it down -28.86 from that peak though still a striking 49.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) registered a 2.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.90% in intraday trading to $19.54 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.90%, and it has moved by 4.55% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.67, which implies an increase of 36.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, GENI is trading at a discount of -68.88% off the target high and -43.3% off the low.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.01%, with the float percentage being 15.01%.