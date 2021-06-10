What Will Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) Be Like After It Drops -141.5% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s traded shares were 1.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.97% or $3.47. The 52-week high for the BLI share is $113.53, that puts it down -141.5 from that peak though still a striking 24.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.51. The company’s market capitalization is $3.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 913.63K shares over the past three months.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BLI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) registered a 7.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.97% in intraday trading to $47.01 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.36%, and it has moved by 3.23% in 30 days. The short interest in Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) is 2.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.25, which implies an increase of 36.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, BLI is trading at a discount of -112.72% off the target high and -4.23% off the low.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Berkeley Lights Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) shares have gone down -44.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.97% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.60% this quarter and then drop -43.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.57 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.62 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.57 million and $18.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 94.60% and then jump by 40.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -92.60% in 2021.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Berkeley Lights Inc. insiders own 17.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.16%, with the float percentage being 69.51%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 208 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 7.67% of all shares), a total value of $256.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.83 million shares, is of SC US (TTGP) Ltd’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $242.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.41 million, or about 3.61% of the stock, which is worth about $118.34 million.