What To Expect As Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Delivers An 78.87% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s traded shares were 6.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.90% or -$2.54. The 52-week high for the BBBY share is $53.90, that puts it down -57.19 from that peak though still a striking 78.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.30. The company’s market capitalization is $3.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.87 million shares over the past three months.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. BBBY has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) registered a -6.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.90% in intraday trading to $34.29 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.40%, and it has moved by 36.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 277.23%. The short interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is 32.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.54, which implies a decrease of -34.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, BBBY is trading at a discount of -10.82% off the target high and 47.51% off the low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares have gone up 78.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 248.51% against 21.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.10% this quarter and then jump 4.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.01 billion by the end of Aug 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.20%. While earnings are projected to return 68.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 72.90% per annum.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.76%, with the float percentage being 101.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 377 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.08 million shares (or 18.83% of all shares), a total value of $585.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.96 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $406.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 10.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $370.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.07 million, or about 7.57% of the stock, which is worth about $235.37 million.