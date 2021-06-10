What Should You Do With Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s traded shares were 4.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.67% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the XIN share is $4.12, that puts it down -39.66 from that peak though still a striking 43.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $153.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 90.17K shares over the past three months.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) trade information

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) registered a 14.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.67% in intraday trading to $2.95 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.21%, and it has moved by 6.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.21%. The short interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) is 22960.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.93, which implies an increase of 57.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.93 and $6.93 respectively. As a result, XIN is trading at a discount of -134.92% off the target high and -134.92% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $924.55 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.70%. While earnings are projected to return 5.90% in 2021.

XIN Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.88%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s Major holders

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.86%, with the float percentage being 3.86%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.98 million shares (or 1.82% of all shares), a total value of $2.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.72 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 1.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.