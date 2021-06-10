What Should You Do With Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s traded shares were 2.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.86% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the UUUU share is $7.83, that puts it down -15.32 from that peak though still a striking 79.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $963.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.24 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UUUU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) registered a -2.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.86% in intraday trading to $6.79 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.63%, and it has moved by 15.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 301.78%. The short interest in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) is 19.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.17, which implies an increase of 5.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.98 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, UUUU is trading at a discount of -32.55% off the target high and 26.66% off the low.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Fuels Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) shares have gone up 138.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.09% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.50% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 500.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $700k by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $395k and $486k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.90% and then jump by 44.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 30.40% in 2021.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Energy Fuels Inc. insiders own 1.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.67%, with the float percentage being 26.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.4 million shares (or 5.51% of all shares), a total value of $42.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.35 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $18.43 million.