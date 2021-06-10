We Just Learned Something New! After Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)’s 3.63% Gain This Week

During the recent session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares were 9.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the PBR share is $11.89, that puts it down -1.45 from that peak though still a striking 47.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.15. The company’s market capitalization is $73.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 73.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 35.42 million shares over the past three months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.09% in intraday trading to $11.72 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.63%, and it has moved by 27.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.05%. The short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 15.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.34, which implies a decrease of -3.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.03 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, PBR is trading at a discount of -19.45% off the target high and 48.55% off the low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 850.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.37 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.79 billion by the end of Jun 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.17 billion and $11.29 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.50% and then jump by 75.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return -76.30% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 0.39, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.04%, with the float percentage being 17.05%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 436 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 78.32 million shares (or 2.10% of all shares), a total value of $664.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.73 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 1.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $421.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 52.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $593.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.86 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $287.13 million.