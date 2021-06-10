We Just Learned Something New! After BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)’s -4.89% Loss This Week

During the last session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.74% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the BLU share is $12.03, that puts it down -243.71 from that peak though still a striking 42.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $274.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 577.44K shares over the past three months.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) registered a 1.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.74% in intraday trading to $3.50 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.89%, and it has moved by -4.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.85%. The short interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 2.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.93, which implies an increase of 55.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.60 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BLU is trading at a discount of -242.86% off the target high and 25.71% off the low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BELLUS Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares have gone up 7.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against 9.00.

While earnings are projected to return 1.90% in 2021.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

BELLUS Health Inc. insiders own 22.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.76%, with the float percentage being 88.18%. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.8 million shares (or 8.68% of all shares), a total value of $26.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.8 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 38028.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32072.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.