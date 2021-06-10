United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL): With The Stock Up 48.13 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares were 5.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.54% or -$0.88. The 52-week high for the UAL share is $63.70, that puts it down -13.04 from that peak though still a striking 48.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.23. The company’s market capitalization is $18.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.83 million shares over the past three months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. UAL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$4.4.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) registered a -1.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.54% in intraday trading to $56.35 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.08%, and it has moved by 5.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.20%. The short interest in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is 11.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.95, which implies an increase of 6.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, UAL is trading at a discount of -38.42% off the target high and 30.79% off the low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Airlines Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares have gone up 16.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.26% against 37.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.70% this quarter and then jump 80.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.18 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.01 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.48 billion and $2.54 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 251.00% and then jump by 176.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.70%. While earnings are projected to return -318.50% in 2021.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.61%, with the float percentage being 64.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 765 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.21 million shares (or 12.07% of all shares), a total value of $1.85 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.42 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.58 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 13.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $771.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.79 million, or about 3.29% of the stock, which is worth about $505.61 million.