The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s traded shares were 19.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 30.71% or $4.02. The 52-week high for the NCTY share is $89.20, that puts it down -421.33 from that peak though still a striking 88.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $229.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

The9 Limited (NCTY) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. NCTY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

The9 Limited (NCTY) registered a 30.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 30.71% in intraday trading to $17.11 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.99%, and it has moved by 12.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 134.35%. The short interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 0.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $671.50, which implies an increase of 97.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $671.50 and $671.50 respectively. As a result, NCTY is trading at a discount of -3824.61% off the target high and -3824.61% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.25%. While earnings are projected to return 235.40% in 2021.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The9 Limited insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.74%, with the float percentage being 5.83%. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 50200.0 shares (or 0.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37519.0 shares, is of Paloma Partners Management Co’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The9 Limited (NCTY) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 3545.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 904.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $29551.0.