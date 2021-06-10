The Time To Buy Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) Is Now

During the last session, Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s traded shares were 4.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.56% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the PROG share is $15.92, that puts it down -494.03 from that peak though still a striking 23.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $155.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 747.46K shares over the past three months.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PROG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.8.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Progenity Inc. (PROG) registered a 13.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.56% in intraday trading to $2.68 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.37%, and it has moved by 14.04% in 30 days. The short interest in Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is 2.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.20, which implies an increase of 48.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, PROG is trading at a discount of -347.76% off the target high and 25.37% off the low.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Progenity Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Progenity Inc. (PROG) shares have gone down -23.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.19% against 16.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.90% this quarter and then jump 42.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.45 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.32 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.27 million and $25.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.40% and then drop by -44.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -38.30% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PROG Dividends

Progenity Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

Progenity Inc. insiders own 25.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.87%, with the float percentage being 96.68%. Athyrium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.03 million shares (or 44.70% of all shares), a total value of $128.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.54 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 10.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Progenity Inc. (PROG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $1.47 million.