The Time Is Right To Purchase Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE)

During the last session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares were 2.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.82% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the IMTE share is $13.31, that puts it down -171.63 from that peak though still a striking 33.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.28. The company’s market capitalization is $38.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 million shares over the past three months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) registered a 0.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.82% in intraday trading to $4.90 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.95%, and it has moved by 23.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.25%. The short interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders own 40.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.75%, with the float percentage being 14.77%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19077.0 shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10067.0 shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $56475.0.