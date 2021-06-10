The Future Belongs To RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 8.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.89% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $35.00, that puts it down -277.56 from that peak though still a striking 14.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.89. The company’s market capitalization is $15.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.45 million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) registered a 2.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.89% in intraday trading to $9.27 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.38%, and it has moved by -6.74% in 30 days. The short interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is 18.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $137.31, which implies an increase of 93.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $92.60 and $191.60 respectively. As a result, RLX is trading at a discount of -1966.88% off the target high and -898.92% off the low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 180.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $374.68 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -365.30% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.73%, with the float percentage being 8.73%. Coatue Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.21 million shares (or 1.49% of all shares), a total value of $147.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.02 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $134.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares are Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund owns about 1.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $10.45 million.