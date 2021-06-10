The Current Price For XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares were 13.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.98% or -$1.58. The 52-week high for the XPEV share is $74.49, that puts it down -95.67 from that peak though still a striking 55.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.11. The company’s market capitalization is $29.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.20 million shares over the past three months.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XPEV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) registered a -3.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.98% in intraday trading to $38.07 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.77%, and it has moved by 49.53% in 30 days. The short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 24.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $304.13, which implies an increase of 87.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $203.70 and $445.60 respectively. As a result, XPEV is trading at a discount of -1070.48% off the target high and -435.07% off the low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XPeng Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares have gone down -21.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.43% against 21.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 154.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $497.26 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $633.89 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -101.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.11% per annum.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc. insiders own 8.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.54%, with the float percentage being 37.93%. Primavera Capital Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.53 million shares (or 3.52% of all shares), a total value of $640.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.34 million shares, is of Coatue Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $596.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 6.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $240.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $103.83 million.