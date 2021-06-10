The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA): Is It Possible To Be Up 15.88% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares were 8.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $250.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $2.43. The 52-week high for the BA share is $278.57, that puts it down -11.21 from that peak though still a striking 43.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $141.58. The company’s market capitalization is $145.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.25 million shares over the past three months.

The Boeing Company (BA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BA has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

The Boeing Company (BA) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $250.49 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.96%, and it has moved by 6.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.45%. The short interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 9.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $266.30, which implies an increase of 5.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $165.00 and $314.00 respectively. As a result, BA is trading at a discount of -25.35% off the target high and 34.13% off the low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Boeing Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Boeing Company (BA) shares have gone up 4.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.71% against 26.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.40% this quarter and then jump 107.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.23 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.63 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.90%. While earnings are projected to return 89.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.33% per annum.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.22%, with the float percentage being 55.27%. Newport Trust Co is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,498 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 46.14 million shares (or 7.89% of all shares), a total value of $11.75 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Boeing Company (BA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.19 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.23 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $2.86 billion.