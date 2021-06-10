Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Shares Have Been Up About 88.87% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.29% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the TEN share is $21.55, that puts it down -7.64 from that peak though still a striking 69.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. TEN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) registered a -3.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.29% in intraday trading to $20.02 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.92%, and it has moved by 44.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.24%. The short interest in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is 3.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.14, which implies a decrease of -52.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, TEN is trading at a premium of 20.08% off the target high and 65.03% off the low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenneco Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares have gone up 84.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 943.18% against 42.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 135.80% this quarter and then jump 190.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.4 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.31 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.20%. While earnings are projected to return -352.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.42% per annum.

TEN Dividends

Tenneco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

Tenneco Inc. insiders own 1.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.05%, with the float percentage being 61.20%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.29 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $77.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.43 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $46.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 1.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $13.63 million.