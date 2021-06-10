TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Is Up 12.48% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -59.66% – What To Do Now

During the last session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 19.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.85% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $90.96, that puts it down -215.29 from that peak though still a striking 12.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.25. The company’s market capitalization is $20.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.82 million shares over the past three months.

TAL Education Group (TAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. TAL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

TAL Education Group (TAL) registered a 2.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.85% in intraday trading to $28.85 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.69%, and it has moved by -46.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.01%. The short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is 15.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.96, which implies an increase of 62.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $103.00 respectively. As a result, TAL is trading at a discount of -257.02% off the target high and 9.88% off the low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TAL Education Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TAL Education Group (TAL) shares have gone down -59.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 335.71% against 27.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -133.30% this quarter and then jump 162.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.64 billion by the end of Aug 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.10%. While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.01%, with the float percentage being 88.18%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 655 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 59.55 million shares (or 13.41% of all shares), a total value of $3.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.81 million shares, is of Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc’s that is approximately 13.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 15.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.18 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.29 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $406.69 million.