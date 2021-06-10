Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Fall -6.85% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares were 1.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SURF share is $14.40, that puts it down -85.81 from that peak though still a striking 50.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $373.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SURF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $7.75 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.23%, and it has moved by 0.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.93%. The short interest in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is 4.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.40, which implies an increase of 52.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, SURF is trading at a discount of -132.26% off the target high and -80.65% off the low.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Surface Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares have gone down -6.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -176.43% against 13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.50% this quarter and then jump 7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -83.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.47 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.47 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 179.10% in 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Surface Oncology Inc. insiders own 9.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.83%, with the float percentage being 60.78%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.07 million shares (or 9.37% of all shares), a total value of $31.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.95 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC’s that is approximately 6.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 4.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $6.91 million.