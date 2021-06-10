SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s -2.15% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 9.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.94% or -$1.18. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $28.26, that puts it down -24.44 from that peak though still a striking 55.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (SOFI) registered a -4.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.94% in intraday trading to $22.71 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.15%, and it has moved by 38.73% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 9.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, SOFI is trading at a discount of -10.08% off the target high and -10.08% off the low.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.