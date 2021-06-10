Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)

During the recent session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares were 10.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the AMD share is $99.23, that puts it down -23.45 from that peak though still a striking 39.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.42. The company’s market capitalization is $95.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 43.39 million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AMD has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $80.38 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.45%, and it has moved by 5.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.80%. The short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 84.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104.37, which implies an increase of 22.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $169.70 respectively. As a result, AMD is trading at a discount of -111.12% off the target high and 78.85% off the low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares have gone down -15.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.44% against 38.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 36.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.61 billion as predicted by 29 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.81 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.93 billion and $2.56 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.10% and then jump by 48.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.80%. While earnings are projected to return 604.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.25% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.80%, with the float percentage being 75.19%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,787 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 96.96 million shares (or 7.98% of all shares), a total value of $7.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87.21 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.85 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 34.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.68 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.81 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $1.95 billion.