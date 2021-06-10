Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s traded shares were 1.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.29% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the QK share is $12.00, that puts it down -562.98 from that peak though still a striking 46.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $77.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 324.07K shares over the past three months.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. QK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) trade information

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) registered a 15.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.29% in intraday trading to $1.81 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.36%, and it has moved by 3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.93%. The short interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) is 25420.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.83, which implies an increase of 97.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74.83 and $74.83 respectively. As a result, QK is trading at a discount of -4034.25% off the target high and -4034.25% off the low.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,657.80% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -100.60% in 2021.

QK Dividends

Q&K International Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Major holders

Q&K International Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.31%, with the float percentage being 19.31%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $10.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of SAIF Advisors Limited’s that is approximately 9.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.76 million.