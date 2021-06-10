PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Has Gained 22.69% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares were 1.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.93% or -$2.68. The 52-week high for the PCT share is $35.75, that puts it down -80.65 from that peak though still a striking 50.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.76. The company’s market capitalization is $2.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) registered a -11.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.93% in intraday trading to $19.79 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.51%, and it has moved by 56.69% in 30 days. The short interest in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 2.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.75, which implies an increase of 46.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, PCT is trading at a discount of -142.55% off the target high and -21.27% off the low.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

PureCycle Technologies Inc. insiders own 16.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.68%, with the float percentage being 24.86%.