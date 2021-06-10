Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s traded shares were 1.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.90% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the PTN share is $1.30, that puts it down -116.67 from that peak though still a striking 36.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $135.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.02 million shares over the past three months.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) trade information

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) registered a 1.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.90% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Wednesday, 06/09/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.43%, and it has moved by 12.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.50%. The short interest in Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) is 6.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palatin Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) shares have gone up 33.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against 9.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 332.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $870k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.16 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return -158.00% in 2021.

PTN Dividends

Palatin Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s Major holders

Palatin Technologies Inc. insiders own 3.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.22%, with the float percentage being 13.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.47 million shares (or 4.12% of all shares), a total value of $6.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.34 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management’s that is approximately 2.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.87 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $1.94 million.